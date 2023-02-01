Man, woman found shot in Bethel home

BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - Two people have died in a shooting at a home in Bethel late Tuesday night.

Bethel police said they received a call around 11:50 p.m. about yelling that came from an area of Reservoir Street.

When they arrived, they found the man and woman inside a home. They said both had gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bethel detectives said they continue to investigate what happened.

They said there is no threat to the community.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.