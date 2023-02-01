Contests
Man, woman found shot in Bethel home

A man and a women died in a shooting that happened at a home on Reservoir Street in Bethel the...
A man and a women died in a shooting that happened at a home on Reservoir Street in Bethel the evening of Jan. 31.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BETHEL, CT (WFSB) - Two people have died in a shooting at a home in Bethel late Tuesday night.

Bethel police said they received a call around 11:50 p.m. about yelling that came from an area of Reservoir Street.

When they arrived, they found the man and woman inside a home. They said both had gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bethel detectives said they continue to investigate what happened.

They said there is no threat to the community.

