New Britain’s mayor seeks a sixth term

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced that she's running for reelection.(Mayor Erin Stewart / Facebook)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart officially announced her plans on Wednesday to run for reelection.

Stewart posted the announcement to her social media accounts.

“I’m running for mayor, New Britain!” she wrote. “[Wednesday] I filed my candidacy to seek reelection. The work’s not done just yet. Mark it down, election day is Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. Are you with me?”

Stewart was first elected as New Britain’s mayor in 2013 at the age of 26.

She’s currently serving her fifth term.

According to her website, she is the youngest mayor, the only multiple term female mayor, and the longest serving Republican mayor in city history.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

