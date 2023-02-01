Norwich residents to decide future of firefighting in the city

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - On Wednesday, Norwich residents will head to the polls to help decide the future of firefighting in and around the city.

Signs advocating for both “yes” and “no” votes have found their way into lawns across the Rose City.

George Grossomanides is one of those sign-bearing homeowners.

“It’s important not to force something onto the volunteers unless they’re happy with it,” Grossomanides said.

He’s hoping for a “no” vote majority Wednesday.

“They’ve helped our family in different crises,” Grossomanides said.

As it stands now, the paid Norwich Fire Department and the volunteer departments of East Great Plain, Laurel Hall, Occum, Taftville and Yantic have an automatic aid agreement: it’s just not city ordinance.

Here’s how things work now. For instance, if a home in Occum’s district catches fire, then the Occum Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) will respond in addition to a truck from the city. That process is dictated by runcards already created, explaining what will happen in certain scenarios.

Scot Eggert is the Occum VFD Chief.

“The ordinance says the city manager will decide how to do things when in reality the fire chiefs have been the ones deciding and that’s the way it needs to stay,” Eggert said. “If it goes yes then it just means fire chiefs won’t have the full decision-making capabilities we do now.”

Joe DeLucia is the Democratic Norwich City Council President Pro-Tempore.

“If this ordinance is defeated on Wednesday, we will be back to a handshake agreement that can be walked away from at any time,” DeLucia said.

DeLucia helped author Ordinance 8-17 going before voters Wednesday. The ordinance came about because of a recommendation from a third-party consulting group on the city’s fire response.

“I have pushed for this to be an ordinance because then there is no walking away,” DeLucia said.

City Council already passed the ordinance 4 to 3 along party lines. Now, it’s up to residents to decide if it stays.

“It’s for the common good we discuss it and come to an agreement between the two parties,” Grossomanides said.

