One local town sees rise in mailbox thefts

SIMSBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - One local town has seen an uptick in thefts from private mailboxes.

Simsbury residents say they are seeing more and more of these thefts occur, oftentimes in broad daylight.

One Simsbury resident says she was shocked when she caught a theft in progress.

“I didn’t understand what they were doing because they didn’t to the mailbox next to us. I ran out and found the mailbox was empty,” says one resident.

These thefts are a growing concern, causing residents to re-think how they will handle mail for the foreseeable future.

“My daughter sells a lot of things online and we sometimes put them in the mailbox with the flag up so I think I’m going to stop doing that,” says Carol Woznicki in Simsbury.

Simsbury Police are investigating several complaints and say that thieves are looking for financial information.

The U.S. Postal service has a list of ways to protect yourself from mail theft.

Officials also recommend keeping an eye on your bank and financial transactions.

