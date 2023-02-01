Contests
People escape fire at multi-family home in Hartford

Folks were able to safely escape a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford overnight.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Folks were able to safely escape a fire in a multi-family home in Hartford overnight.

Firefighters said they were called to the fire on Holcomb Street early Thursday morning.

When Channel 3′s crews responded around 3 a.m., crews had already begun to pack up their gear.

No injuries were reported.

The extent of the damage was not clear. However, some damage could be seen around second floor windows.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

