Rory McIlroy commits to the 2023 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The top ranked golfer in the world as of Feb. 1 has committed to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship.

The annual golf tournament announced on Wednesday that Rory McIlroy will make his fifth appearance at the TPC River Highlands this summer.

“We know we’re going to get a deep, star-studded player field, so hearing that Rory has committed is a great start and wonderful news for our tournament and our fans,” said Travelers Championship tournament director Nathan Grube. “Rory has enjoyed coming to Connecticut and he’s played well at TPC River Highlands. Late June might seem far off, but the excitement for this year’s tournament is already building. If you’re someone who roots for Rory and appreciates watching the best players in the world, you need to make plans to be part of the action here.”

Travelers officials said many of the biggest names and most popular players on the PGA Tour will be playing in the Travelers Championship, which was selected as a designated event that will offer an elevated purse for 2023. Players will be competing for $20 million, the most in tournament history.

McIlroy is a 23-time winner on the PGA Tour and has been named PGA Tour Player of the Year three times. His most recent victory came earlier this season when he defended his title at The CJ Cup in South Carolina. He won three tournaments during the 2022 season, including the Tour Championship, which earned him his third season-long FedExCup points title.

The 2023 Travelers Championship is set for June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

For tournament updates, ticket information and announcements related to the player field, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

