Student brought knife to school in Granby

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A student brought a knife to a school in Granby, school officials confirmed.

The child was caught with it when he showed it to classmates at the Wells Road Intermediate School.

Superintendent Jordan Grossman sent a letter to the school community on Wednesday.

“In full transparency, I am writing to inform you of an incident involving a student [Tuesday] at Wells Road Intermediate School,” Grossman said. “Please note that all of our safety protocols were immediately put into action. Parents/guardians of students in the affected classroom were individually contacted by the Principal, Pauline Greer, via phone following the incident.”

A statement from principal Pauline Greer was included in the letter:

I am writing to inform you of an incident that occurred at Wells Road Intermediate School yesterday, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. It came to our attention that a student was found to have brought a knife to school and showed it to a few classmates. We took immediate action in response to this incident including conducting a full investigation, alerting proper authorities and taking appropriate discipline measures. It was determined that the student had no ill intentions and no student was ever at risk. From what we found, this student made a terrible mistake by bringing this item onto school grounds. Parents/guardians of students in the affected classroom were individually contacted by me. While I understand that this type of information can be troubling, I hope you find some peace of mind knowing that we acted quickly and with the proper authorities to ensure everyone’s safety. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior and will continue to be diligent in our efforts to keep our school and your students safe. I would also like to take this time to remind all parents/guardians to have a conversation with your students about bringing anything on school grounds that can be deemed as a danger to our school community. Also, if they see or hear of any behavior that they believe may pose a threat to the school community, they should immediately report it to school personnel. We take incidents like this very seriously at Wells Road Intermediate School and appreciate your support and partnership in maintaining a safe and secure school environment. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions.

The case represented yet another instance in the state that involved a student who brought a weapon onto school grounds.

Most recently, two teen girls in Hamden were charged after it was discovered that a stun gun was brought to Hamden High School.

In Manchester, a 16-year-old student was arrested and expelled this week after it was found that a loaded gun was brought to the parking lot of Manchester High School.

A middle schooler in Meriden also recently brought a gun to school.

Late last year, a student in East Granby brought two guns to school. One of his parents face charges in that case.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.