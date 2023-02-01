Student brought knife to school in Granby

Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A student brought a knife to a school in Granby, school officials confirmed.
The child was caught with it when he showed it to classmates at the Wells Road Intermediate School.
Superintendent Jordan Grossman sent a letter to the school community on Wednesday.
“In full transparency, I am writing to inform you of an incident involving a student [Tuesday] at Wells Road Intermediate School,” Grossman said. “Please note that all of our safety protocols were immediately put into action. Parents/guardians of students in the affected classroom were individually contacted by the Principal, Pauline Greer, via phone following the incident.”
A statement from principal Pauline Greer was included in the letter:
The case represented yet another instance in the state that involved a student who brought a weapon onto school grounds.