Student brought knife to school in Granby

Generic photo.(Associated Press)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - A student brought a knife to a school in Granby, school officials confirmed.

The child was caught with it when he showed it to classmates at the Wells Road Intermediate School.

Superintendent Jordan Grossman sent a letter to the school community on Wednesday.

“In full transparency, I am writing to inform you of an incident involving a student [Tuesday] at Wells Road Intermediate School,” Grossman said. “Please note that all of our safety protocols were immediately put into action. Parents/guardians of students in the affected classroom were individually contacted by the Principal, Pauline Greer, via phone following the incident.”

A statement from principal Pauline Greer was included in the letter:

The case represented yet another instance in the state that involved a student who brought a weapon onto school grounds.

Most recently, two teen girls in Hamden were charged after it was discovered that a stun gun was brought to Hamden High School.

In Manchester, a 16-year-old student was arrested and expelled this week after it was found that a loaded gun was brought to the parking lot of Manchester High School.

A middle schooler in Meriden also recently brought a gun to school.

Late last year, a student in East Granby brought two guns to school. One of his parents face charges in that case.

