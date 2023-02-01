We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…

Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of something bigger than yourself! Join us in the heart of West Hartford, adjacent to Blue Back Square. The Town of West Hartford is looking to match the right candidate with the following positions:

Job Openings - Town of West Hartford (westhartfordct.gov)

Payroll Specialist

Salary Range: $ 66,768 – $ 82,550

Job Purpose:

Administers all Town and Board of Education payrolls. Reviews department’s submitted time entry for errors and computes salary and wage payments for Town employees. Computes statutory workers’ compensation wages. Computes deductions from gross salaries or wages for withholding and social security taxes, pension, dues, etc. Balances deduction controls, prepares reports for amounts withheld, and completes journal entry forms. Prepares manual payroll adjustments, including the cancellation and reissue of payroll checks. Prepares and files Federal and State taxes every pay period. Minimum Qualifications A.S. Degree in accounting, business administration or related field plus three (3) years of payroll experience; or high school graduate plus minimum of five (5) years of related payroll experience.

Part Time Non Public School R.N.

$38.00 to $45.00 hourly - Based on experience Job Purpose: To provide a comprehensive school health program which promotes student well-being by offering emergency and routine nursing assessments and interventions.

Qualifications: Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s degree, preferably in nursing, from a program approved by the National League for Nursing and a current Registered Nurse license in the State of Connecticut with one or more years’ experience in public health or school nursing; or any equivalent combination of education and experience. Individual must obtain and maintain CPR and First Aid certification within one year of hiring date. Candidate(s) shall acknowledge that as a School Nurse they shall be subject to and must satisfactorily complete a background check including a criminal history record check in compliance with C.G.S., §10-2

Full Time Temporary Office Operations Specialist

$30.00 - $35.00 per hour – based on experience

Job Purpose:

Responsible for organizing and coordinating office operations and procedures in order to ensure effective and efficient delivery of services in Human Resources Department . Qualifications : Proficiency in Microsoft office, excellent communication skills (written and verbal), experience in HR a plus. Bachelor’s degree preferred or equivalent, minimum of 3 years office experience.

Signal Support Technician – Public Works.

Highly skilled electrical work in the repair & installation of traffic controls - $34.68 to $35.55 per hour.

Job Purpose:

Performs highly skilled electrical/electronic work in the repair, replacement, installation, overhaul and preventive maintenance of town traffic controls and electrical equipment, lighting fixtures, generators, panels and switches under the jurisdiction of the Department of Public Works. Requirements: High school graduate or equivalent in the electrical trades with either State of CT E-2 license; or five (5) years electrical experience performing skilled tasks in accordance with National and local electrical codes while working under the supervision of a State of CT E-1 license; or five (5) years professional work experience in a state or municipal traffic signal department performing electrical work in accordance with national and local electrical codes. Possession of a valid Connecticut Driver’s License is required with a driving history in accordance with the Town of West Hartford Driving policy.

Building Inspector Part time

State Certification required to inspect building projects compliant with State Code. Salary $66,768 to $83,590

To apply go to: Job Openings - Town of West Hartford (westhartfordct.gov)

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.