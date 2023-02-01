What pet owners should know as frigid cold temperatures are on the way

(WFSB) - Now is the time to prepare for the upcoming cold that could be dangerous not only to you, but also to our pets.

If you are a pet owner, here’s what you need to know in advance of the cold blast.

The saying is, if you are cold then your pet is too, even though they have fur.

Experts stress limiting exposure time to cold temperatures.

“Exposure time, when we are coming up to temperatures, we are going to be expecting this weekend should be very minimal, those animals should be going out on a leash, do their business, right back in the house,” said Dr. Jennie Scudder, General Practitioner at Pieper-Olson Veterinary Hospital.

If you have concerns that your pet was exposed to cold weather for a long period of time, you can always reach out to your local vet. Here are hypothermic symptoms to pay attention to.

“Symptoms of hypothermia would be shivering, gum color, pale gums or blue gums a sign they might not have appropriate circulation, lethargy, disinterested food and water and maybe even disinterest in you,” Scudder said.

Those of you that own outdoor pets, like cats, here’s some advice from the Connecticut Humane Society.

“In cold weather try and limit that exposure as much as you can, even for the outside cats, it’s hard for them to stay warm, in these times, keep your pets inside,” said Kathryn Schubert with the Connecticut Humane Society.

If you see any strays, remember to contact animal control.

Don’t forget to keep up with tick and flea meds this time of year too, seeing it has been so mild.

Stay away from lakes and ponds with your dogs if you are out on a hike because most are not frozen.

