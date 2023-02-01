With egg prices soaring, is it cheaper to own chickens?

(WFSB) - It’s something you’ve probably noticed at the grocery store for weeks now: egg prices are not what they used to be.

You may have wondered if it’d be cheaper to buy chickens instead.

Multiple local farmers Eyewitness News talked to said they’ve seen a huge increase in people wanting to own chickens.

But there are several things you need to know before turning your backyard into a henhouse.

It seems every trip to the grocery store for Sue Doty comes with a surprise.

What will a dozen eggs cost?

“I paid $4.99 for a dozen eggs. A think 10 days ago I spent $6.29 at ShopRite,” Doty said.

So, what about the all-organic option?

Joshua Beebe is the owner of Tardif Poultry Farm in Coventry.

Beebe said he’s already sold thousands of chickens this year as people look to make their own eggs.

“I think people are just trying to get back to local, and I think eggs and local chickens is a good way to do it,” Beebe said.

Beebe said the costs will vary depending on what you’re looking for but it’s worth it to invest in supplies that will last a few years.

Let’s do the math.

If you want 2 dozen eggs a week, you’d need at least 4 egg-laying hens, which cost about $20 each.

A basic coop costs around $200, a feeder and a waterer is about $50. That means the upfront costs is about $330 dollars. Two dozen eggs at the grocery store costs you about $10.

You’d spend about 50 cents a week on chicken feed, meaning your chickens are saving you about $9.50 a week.

Using those numbers, it would take you about 35 weeks to recoup your investment.

Chicks will cost you less, but then you also need to buy heat lamps and other supplies.

It’s not just the money you need to think about.

“You want to make sure you’re educated. You want to make sure you know what you want the bird for, what the outcome is. Make the commitment just like you’re getting a dog. It’s an animal you have to take care of,” Beebe said.

It’s not for everyone, Doty included.

“No, no, no, no,” said Doty.

Beebe said the first thing you should do if you’re thinking about buying chickens is to check your local ordinances.

You need to first make sure your town allows it and if there are any regulations.

