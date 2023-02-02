Breeze Airways launching three new nonstops from Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways said it will launch three new nonstop flights out of Windsor Locks within the next two weeks.

The flights from Bradley International Airport will include Vero Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Raleigh-Durham, NC.

The Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze currently has 11 destinations from Bradley on sale:

Charleston, SC starting from $39*

Jacksonville, FL starting from $54*

Las Vegas, NV starting from $79*

Norfolk, VA starting from $39*

Phoenix, AZ starting from $99*

Pittsburgh, PA starting from $39*

Raleigh-Durham, NC Starting from $39*

Richmond, VA starting from $39*

Savannah, GA starting from $39*

Sarasota-Bradenton, FL starting from $39*

Vero Beach, FL starting from $59*

Breeze said its fare promotion is available only when booking a new reservation for travel. Promotion excludes travel from VRB on Sundays or Mondays, and all travel from SRQ on Saturdays.

It also said supply is limited, and a three-day advance purchase requirement applies.

The promotion must be purchased by Feb. 6, 2023 11:59 p.m., for travel from Feb. 3 through Feb. 28.

The promotion excludes travel from Feb. 16 through Feb. 20.

