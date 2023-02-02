Calls for more state funding for state level colleges

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The amount of state funding has steadily dropped at public schools and community colleges in Connecticut.

Funding for UConn from the state level has tanked 50% over the past two decades.

In 2001 the state paid for about half of student tuition.

20 years later, the state only pushes out around 25% of tuition per student.

“Which means they do not have enough money to fund their programs so we need more state investment to increase support for the programs without shifting the cost to students,” said Sydney Collins, Undergrad Student Services Director, UCONN.

Sydney says in recent years the state has been at a budget deficit, according to local leaders.

“This year we have a surplus of funding, we have more rainy day funding so there’s opportunity to invest in these programs so we want to capitalize on that opportunity,” said Sydney.

Capitalizing is something Mason Holland could get behind after seeing some of his friends being forced out of school due to the rising costs.

State Senator Mae Flexer, who represents the 29th district, where UConn is, says no more.

She’s putting the money where her mouth is and has introduced a bill that would reset the table.

If it should pass, the state would once again be funding, not only UConn, but all higher education institutions.

Including, paying 50% of tuition, per student, once again.

“We have a lot of extra resources for our state. Let’s put it in one of our best bang for our bucks. UConn,” said Senator Mae Flexer.

Next week, Gov. Lamont will make a budget proposal where students are hoping part of that proposal will include more state funding going to their schools.

