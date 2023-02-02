Contests
Crews responding to underground explosion in Hartford

Fire truck.
Fire truck.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Crews are responding to an underground explosion in Hartford Thursday afternoon.

Police said it is in the area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street.

An underground explosion was reported, officials confirmed.

The area is shut down as fire and police personnel respond, authorities said.

Eversource has a crew on the way.

Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene.

This story is breaking. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

