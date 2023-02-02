CT oil companies make extra home deliveries as temperatures drop

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures expected to fall to near or below zero, oil companies around the state have been busy making home deliveries.

Tim Gaffey is a Rocky Hill resident and he’s pleased with how this winter has played out so far.

“For me, its been a dream to get out every day and not freeze. It’s good. Haven’t started the snow blower, haven’t had to move any snow out of the way. I’m good,” said Tim.

He noticed he was running low on oil and called Cromwell Energy for a delivery.

“Look downstairs and I said, ‘rather than roll a dice for another week, just get it over and done with. Take the hit now and be done,’” said Tim. “I’m good now. I’m happy, I think I was going to be okay with the weather but you never know and I just wanted to get ahead of the cold.”

“So we have had a few deliveries that would have been outside the norm that we’ve had to do for people just because they were nervous about making it through the weekend,” said Scott Haddad, Finance Director, Cromwell Energy inc.

Scott says most customers are on automatic delivery plans that are tracked through a computer algorithm so that people don’t run out of fuel.

This winter many customers are also on budget plans.

“You need to keep all those basements and other areas warm enough too because your pipes could freeze but it’s only for a day or two. It’s not like we’re having a protracted cold snap of a week or two where people need to really worry about these things,” said Scott.

Scott adds that as long as you have more than an eighth of a tank you should be good to get through the weekend and wouldn’t necessarily need an emergency delivery.

