CT’s own Chuckles makes Groundhog prediction

The Lutz Children's Museum said Chuckle's predicted an early spring on Feb. 2.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made his own Groundhog Day prediction on Thursday morning.

The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog.

Chuckles, Connecticut's groundhog, at the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester.
Chuckles predicted an early spring.

He also had the Eagles by 6 in the big game.

Video of the predictions was streamed on the museum’s Facebook page.

More information on the Lutz Museum can be found on its website here.

