CT’s own Chuckles makes Groundhog prediction

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Chuckles, Connecticut’s answer to Punxsutawney Phil, made his own Groundhog Day prediction on Thursday morning.

The Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester opened its doors at 6 a.m. so children could meet the groundhog.

Chuckles, Connecticut's groundhog, at the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester. (Lutz Children's Museum)

Chuckles predicted an early spring.

He also had the Eagles by 6 in the big game.

Video of the predictions was streamed on the museum’s Facebook page.

More information on the Lutz Museum can be found on its website here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.