Fairfield police search for suspicious male who approached middle schoolers

FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspicious male who approached two middle school girls in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened around 3:30 p.m. A resident on Collingwood Avenue called police to report the incident.

As the two girls were walking home from the school bus, a white male drove up to them in a white vehicle, police said.

The male was wearing a black ski mask and played loud music, Fairfield police said.

“There was no conversation with the girls and no further action taken by the person operating the vehicle,” said police.

Authorities said the girls then ran to a home nearby.

Fairfield police are using video surveillance to try and identify the male.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fairfield police at 203-254-4800.

“These two girls did exactly what police would want then to do in this type of situation. We remind them to try and walk in groups, never talk to strangers, and report any suspicious incident to police immediately,” Fairfield police said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.