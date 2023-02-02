Fire burns through home in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in Wethersfield is displaced this morning after their garage caught fire.

Frigid, icy conditions posed a challenge for the crews tasked with battling the blaze.

Crews received calls for a structure fire at 70 Apple Hill shortly before 1 A.M.

The cold weather made the surfaces extremely icy once they started spraying water on the blaze.

The family living at the home were able to escape without sustaining injuries.

Wethersfield Fire Department called in mutual aid from neighboring towns.

“I was the first one on scene, we had heavy fire coming out of all the windows and doors on the first floor and garage”, said Wethersfield Deputy Fire Chief Joe Martelle.

It took about 30 minutes before firefighters had the blaze contained and under control.

Crews could not confirm how many people had been displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

