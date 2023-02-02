Contests
Fire reported at Crystal Mall in Waterford

Firefighters responded to an incident at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Feb. 2.
Firefighters responded to an incident at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Feb. 2.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning.

The Waterford Fire Department confirmed to Channel 3 that it had crews on the scene; however, it did not release any details.

There’s no word on how extensive the damage is or if anyone was hurt.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

