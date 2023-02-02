Fire reported at Crystal Mall in Waterford
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning.
The Waterford Fire Department confirmed to Channel 3 that it had crews on the scene; however, it did not release any details.
There’s no word on how extensive the damage is or if anyone was hurt.
Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.
