A man attempted to run off with a cash register from the Courtyard Marriot

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A man tried to steal a cash register while the front desk clerk ate her dinner in the back room.

Police were dispatched to the Courtyard Marriot hotel on Whalley Avenue at approximately 1:34 A.M.

The suspect was identified as Anthony Hill from New Haven.

The front desk clerk heard a commotion in the bistro/bar area where she saw Hill cutting the cables of the register with pliers.

The clerk yelled at Hill to get out, but he jumped over the counter then tried to run off with the register.

When the clerk demanded he leave the register, Hill complied and left the hotel.

After police reviewed video surveillance footage, they started searching for Hill.

They found him on Dixwell Avenue walking towards Webster Street.

A pair of pliers was found in his jacket.

Hill was charged with burglary and criminal mischief.

