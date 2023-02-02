Contests
Missing New Haven boy found safe

Justin Taylor.
Justin Taylor.(Justin's family)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven boy who was reported missing has been found safe.

He was found Wednesday evening.

Justin Taylor was last seen leaving Fair Haven Middle School on Wednesday, according to the boy’s family.

Police said Justin is 5′4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Justin’s whereabouts is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6321.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

