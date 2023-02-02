Missing New Haven boy found safe

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven boy who was reported missing has been found safe.

He was found Wednesday evening.

Justin Taylor was last seen leaving Fair Haven Middle School on Wednesday, according to the boy’s family.

Police said Justin is 5′4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red pants, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on Justin’s whereabouts is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6321.

