Person struck by vehicle on I-691 in Meriden

A person was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 691 west in Meriden.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A person was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 691 west in Meriden.

Meriden police confirmed to Channel 3 that it happened near the exit 6 ramp on Thursday morning.

They have not said how badly the victim was hurt. They’re still trying to determine exactly what happened.

There did not appear to be any impact to traffic.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

