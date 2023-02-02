Contests
Research shows economic benefits of selling wine in Connecticut supermarkets

Wine.
Wine.(Pixabay)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coalition of lawmakers pushed to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores on Thursday.

The Connecticut Food Association held a news conference with University of Connecticut Prof. Fred Carstensen and pollster Ken Dautrich to release the findings of research showed the economic benefits of and widespread consumer support for the sale of wine in Connecticut supermarkets.

The news conference started at 9:15 at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

Channel 3 will update this story as it gets the details.

