Research shows economic benefits of selling wine in Connecticut supermarkets

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A coalition of lawmakers pushed to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores on Thursday.

The Connecticut Food Association held a news conference with University of Connecticut Prof. Fred Carstensen and pollster Ken Dautrich to release the findings of research showed the economic benefits of and widespread consumer support for the sale of wine in Connecticut supermarkets.

The news conference started at 9:15 at the Legislative Office Building in Hartford.

