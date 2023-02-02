State’s ‘cold weather protocol’ goes into effect this afternoon

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol goes into effect on Thursday afternoon.

Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills were forecasted to grip the state.

An arctic front moves into the state by Thursday night and is expected to bring below zero temperatures and wind chills down to -30 by early Saturday morning.

A wind chill warning goes into effect for northern Connecticut Friday into Saturday. A wind chill advisory was issued for southern Connecticut for the same time frame.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the state’s protocol starts at 12 p.m. on Thursday and runs through 12 p.m. on Sunday.

“Don’t be fooled by this mild weather that we are experiencing right now, because it looks like a blast of arctic air and winds will impact Connecticut later this week and this weekend,” Lamont said. “With the kind of severe cold weather that is headed our way, frostbite can develop on exposed skin in under 30 minutes. Spending long periods of time outdoors in these conditions is not only harmful, it can be fatal. Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need of a safe place to stay warm is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to a nearby location, and transportation can be provided if needed.”

The purpose of the Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol, according to Lamont, is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold conditions, which could be life threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods of time. While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.

Anyone in need can call 2-1-1 to get connected to the services. Safety measures were enacted at shelters and warming centers throughout Connecticut to adhere to the needs of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Lamont said these are the actions that go into place during the cold weather protocol:

The Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection’s Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security activates its WebEOC communications network, which is an internet-based system that enables local, regional, and state emergency management officials and first responders to share up-to-date information about a variety of situations and conditions. The system is used to monitor capacity at shelters across the state, enabling 2-1-1 to act as a clearinghouse to assist in finding shelter space for those who need it. Local officials, working through WebEOC, can alert 2-1-1 and the state when they open temporary shelters or warming centers.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services, Connecticut Department of Housing, and Connecticut Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services coordinate with 2-1-1 and the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, along with community-based providers, to provide transportation for people seeking shelter.

