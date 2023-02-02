Contests
UPDATE: Woman involved in Bethel murder-suicide had a protective order against her husband

Generic police lights shot
Generic police lights shot(WBTV/File)
By Matt McFarland and Kristina Russo
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BETHEL, CT. (WFSB) - The tragic murder-suicide left many from the quiet town of Bethel in shock with many unanswered questions.

Channel 3 is delving into the incident, and the victim’s attempt to get out of what she described as an abusive relationship.

Last week, Traci Jones was granted an order of protection against her husband Lester Jones of 22 years.

Bethel police were called to the couple’s home on Reservoir Street for a disturbance late Tuesday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the Traci and Lester suffering from gunshot wounds.

In applying for a protective order, Traci told the court that Lester husband threatened to shoot her.

Traci mentioned that she was scared to take this next step to save herself.

