Valentine Day scams to look out for as the big day arrives

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Valentine’s Day is less than two weeks away and the Better Business Bureau serving Connecticut says scammers often target the procrastinators.

With the turn of the calendar, Julie Zadjura is preparing for what she calls a ‘man’s holiday.’”

“Most of them are pretty convinced that red roses are the winning choice,” said Julie.

Zadjura is the owner of ‘The Rooted System’ in Rocky Hill.

She says Valentine’s Day is the shop’s busiest day of the year.

She does her best to say yes to everyone but she can’t always offer delivery when people place orders last minute.

“You only plan for so many or you only have so many vehicles,” explained Julie.

The BBB says that is when people should be careful.

“The number one tip is not to procrastinate because when we see scams, oftentimes they target those who waited until the last minute,” said Kristen Johnson, Better Business Bureau Serving Connecticut Director of Communications.

Johnson says the earlier you can order the better.

That gives you time to research if the place has a storefront or a way to contact them.

Zadjura says you get more for your money when you order directly from a local store instead of through a third-party website.

“Order gatherers are a tough thing because they are not a shop. They are what I call them, gatherers. They gather the information and they try to sell that to a flower shop that will take the order,” said Julie.

Zadjura says she stopped working with those types of websites years ago because she found too often her customers were disappointed.

“Now I look like the bad guy because I sent you something that was supposed to be $60 and it was only $40 worth,” explained Zadjura.

No matter where you order from, the BBB suggests looking into the business refund policy.

The BBB recommends you take a screenshot of what you ordered, so that you can compare it to the bouquet that arrives.

With less than two weeks to go, Zadjura is looking forward to the holiday.

“On the day itself, it’s great. It’s fun. You’re prepared for it.”

The earlier you can prepare, the better your chance of having a Happy Valentine.

