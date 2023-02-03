Family Friday: A girls mountain takeover, ice cream for breakfast & more

(WFSB) - It’s going to be bitter cold this weekend in Connecticut, but there are still ways to enjoy a day out with the family. Here’s some great events happening over the next few days:

Girls Shred the Ridge

Saturday, February 4

Powder Ridge, Middlefield at the jib park

12:30pm – 2:00pm

Girls ages 6 & up

Some experience necessary

Free swag and chances to win prize

Register online

Family Day

Sunday, February 5

Barcade, New Haven

1:00pm – 6:00pm

All ages welcome

Food, arcade games & more

All children must be with a parent or guardian

Ice Cream for Breakfast & Season Opening

Saturday, February 4

Frisbie’s Dairy Barn, New Britain

9:00am – 9:00pm

Choose from freshly baked waffles or Frisbie’s favorite flavors

