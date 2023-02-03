Contests
Family Friday: A girls mountain takeover, ice cream for breakfast & more

By WFSB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - It’s going to be bitter cold this weekend in Connecticut, but there are still ways to enjoy a day out with the family. Here’s some great events happening over the next few days:

Girls Shred the Ridge

  • Saturday, February 4
  • Powder Ridge, Middlefield at the jib park
  • 12:30pm – 2:00pm
  • Girls ages 6 & up
  • Some experience necessary
  • Free swag and chances to win prize
  • Register online

Family Day

  • Sunday, February 5
  • Barcade, New Haven
  • 1:00pm – 6:00pm
  • All ages welcome
  • Food, arcade games & more
  • All children must be with a parent or guardian

Ice Cream for Breakfast & Season Opening

  • Saturday, February 4
  • Frisbie’s Dairy Barn, New Britain
  • 9:00am – 9:00pm
  • Choose from freshly baked waffles or Frisbie’s favorite flavors

