Family Friday: A girls mountain takeover, ice cream for breakfast & more
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFSB) - It’s going to be bitter cold this weekend in Connecticut, but there are still ways to enjoy a day out with the family. Here’s some great events happening over the next few days:
- Saturday, February 4
- Powder Ridge, Middlefield at the jib park
- 12:30pm – 2:00pm
- Girls ages 6 & up
- Some experience necessary
- Free swag and chances to win prize
- Register online
- Sunday, February 5
- Barcade, New Haven
- 1:00pm – 6:00pm
- All ages welcome
- Food, arcade games & more
- All children must be with a parent or guardian
Ice Cream for Breakfast & Season Opening
- Saturday, February 4
- Frisbie’s Dairy Barn, New Britain
- 9:00am – 9:00pm
- Choose from freshly baked waffles or Frisbie’s favorite flavors
