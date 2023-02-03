Contests
Infant from Winsted dies after tree falls on vehicle; mother seriously injured

Police lights.(Storyblocks)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTHWICK, CT (WFSB) – A baby girl from Winsted is dead after a tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Officials said it happened Friday morning on Feeding Hills Road.

Heavy winds knocked down a tree and crushed a woman’s vehicle as she was driving, officials said.

A baby girl inside did not survive, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said.

Officials said the driver is a 23-year-old woman from Winsted.

Firefighters freed the woman from the vehicle, officials said. She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

