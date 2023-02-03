Infant from Winsted dies after tree falls on vehicle; mother seriously injured

SOUTHWICK, CT (WFSB) – A baby girl from Winsted is dead after a tree fell on a car in Southwick, Massachusetts.

Officials said it happened Friday morning on Feeding Hills Road.

Heavy winds knocked down a tree and crushed a woman’s vehicle as she was driving, officials said.

A baby girl inside did not survive, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office said.

Officials said the driver is a 23-year-old woman from Winsted.

Firefighters freed the woman from the vehicle, officials said. She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The road was closed for several hours.

