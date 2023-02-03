Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven

New Haven Police Generic
New Haven Police Generic(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning.

Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue.

Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot.

Officers said they found a 44-year-old New Haven resident suffering from the wounds. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and listed in critical condition.

While the shooting investigation was underway, they said additional officers in the area saw a crowd near the library. A male subject took off running towards Daggett Street. The officers chased him through multiple yards and over a couple of fences. They caught up to him in a backyard, searched him and found a gun in his coat pocket. He was arrested for possession of a firearm. A connection between that incident and the shooting has not yet been established.

Detectives said they’re searching for witnesses and video surveillance.

Anyone with information can give them a call at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Neighbors say there were explosions, the manhole flew off and fire started rising from...
Underground explosion closes part of Laurel St. in Hartford
Heating homes - WFSB
Warming centers opened; officials provide tips for homeowners during arctic blast
Mount Southington
Mount Southington to close due to forecasted wind chills
East Hartford shooting investigation - WFSB
Robbery suspect shot, killed by store clerk in East Hartford