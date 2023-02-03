Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning.

Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue.

Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot.

Officers said they found a 44-year-old New Haven resident suffering from the wounds. He was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and listed in critical condition.

While the shooting investigation was underway, they said additional officers in the area saw a crowd near the library. A male subject took off running towards Daggett Street. The officers chased him through multiple yards and over a couple of fences. They caught up to him in a backyard, searched him and found a gun in his coat pocket. He was arrested for possession of a firearm. A connection between that incident and the shooting has not yet been established.

Detectives said they’re searching for witnesses and video surveillance.

Anyone with information can give them a call at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

