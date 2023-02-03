Manchester Fire Department makes history with all female crew

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - A group of Manchester firefighters aren’t just saving lives, they’re writing the history books.

The Manchester Fire Department is stomping out stereotypes, proving women can do anything men can.

“There’s not an easier test, there’s not a lighter weight, your gear doesn’t change whether you’re a guy or girl,” said Moria Perez, Lieutenant Paramedic with the Manchester Fire Department.

For the first time since 1897, the Manchester Fire Department is staffed with a complete female crew.

“It was pretty cool. It was pride. Pride that it happened, pride that I’m working with these ladies who are great at their job, it’s unusual it’s not common,” Perez said.

Perez has worked as a firefighter for over 20 years.

In that time, she never rode on a fire engine with all females.

“I’ve just been one of the guys, I always have been,” said Perez.

Now more women are pulling up their own bootstraps.

Perez said everyone, male or female, has something to offer.

“I’m not going to be the strongest, I’m not going to be all this and that the guys may be, I’m not going to have these big jack muscles. But as a female you can do different things, you can get into small spots, use your muscles in a different way that the guys can’t,” said Tia Cortese, Firefighter Paramedic.

Not just fighting fires, but ultimately saving lives.

They do it all while holding enormous weight on their backs.

“So the boots are a couple of pounds themselves, having steal toe and shin protection, working up with your pants and your jacket you’re looking at probably 25 pounds or so, including you helmet and then our packs themselves are about 35 pounds so you’re looking at 60 pounds altogether almost before you’re doing any type of work,” said Lauren Mazzoni, Firefighter Paramedic.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2020 9-percent of firefighters nationwide were women. The other 91-percent were men.

The fire department is breaking barriers, but they won’t be the last to do so.

“I think more and more girls at a younger age are seeing women entering the fire service and having successful careers,” said Mazzoni. “You have women in leadership roles like chiefs and lieutenants and in training roles and doing the same job that men have been doing for the last 100-200 years.”

