Mount Southington to close due to forecasted wind chills

PLANTSVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Mount Southington announced that it will close Friday night due to forecasted extreme wind chills.

Channel 3′s meteorologists predicted an arctic blast that will grip the state between Friday night and Saturday morning.

Wind chills could dip to between -20 and -30 degrees. The actual air temperature may go to below zero statewide.

“With high wind gusts expected on Friday, we are closing at 5 p.m.,” the ski area said. “We will reopen Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. Snow Fox lessons will be canceled due to low wind chills starting the day off. Our 8:30 a.m. Private Lessons will also be canceled. All programs other than those listed above will take place as scheduled. All prepaid lessons will be refunded.”

Keep an eye on other business closings and event cancellations here.

Check the full forecast here.

Also, download the free WFSB Weather App here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.