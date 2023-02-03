Officials open warming centers, provide tips for homeowners during arctic blast

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The arctic air moving into our state means that you may need to take extra precautions to keep you and your family safe.

Officials are concerned about the homeless population as dangerously cold temperatures sweep across the state this morning.

A number of warming shelters are opening up to help the most vulnerable.

The Hartford no freeze warning center on Washington Street has room for up to 45 people to safely stay the night.

Police are working to make sure people know about local warming centers.

Eyewitness News followed officers for several hours last night as they drove around and offered rides to the warming shelter.

“Dude it’s just too cold. And they’ve got hot chow. What are you going to waste your time out here for? Whatever you got to do, just do it tomorrow”, said a Hartford police officer to a man in Hartford last night.

The arctic air moving in means that residents also need to prepare their homes for the cold weather.

You’ll want to take a few steps to make sure your pipes do not freeze.

Experts say if you rely on a heat pump, wood stove, or pellet stove to heat your home, sub-freezing temperatures can create major problems.

“One of our main concerns if you have a secondary heat source, if you baseboard heat in your home, to make sure you turn your thermostat up and get that baseboard heat running”, said Freiwald.

And if your pipes do freeze, you should never use an open flame to try and thaw them out.

“Very dangerous. You can have fires. We had numerous fires last year from people trying to do it themselves. So really, take the time of using a heat fun or hairdryer.”, Freiwald added.

If you’re looking for a place to stay warm, you can call 2-1-1 to learn more about available heating center space.

Hartford police will also continue to patrol the streets to keep an eye on the most vulnerable members of the community during this blast of cold weather.

