VERNON, CT (WFSB) – The famous Rein’s Deli in Vernon will close a week for renovations, the restaurant announced.

The deli will be closed starting at 3 p.m. Sunday February 5 and reopen at noon on Monday, February 13.

Rein’s said floors will be redone, and they’ll be getting new coolers.

You can follow updates on their website here.

