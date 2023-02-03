Remembering teen hockey player killed in Winchester car crash

(WFSB) – Eyewitness News is learning more about the teenage boy killed in a Winchester car crash this week.

Marcus Rogers was just 16 years old.

The first thing Marcus’ hockey coach told us today Marcus’ was your typical 16-year-old boy.

He loved sports and hanging with friends. He was a talented hockey player and a hard worker.

Marcus Rogers had dreams.

He wanted to go to college, major in finance, and take over his dad’s business.

“You wake up the next day and his dreams are all shattered,” said Dean Diamond, Marcus’ hockey coach.

Tuesday night, Housatonic hockey coach Dean Diamond was running practice.

Marcus, a junior, never made it.

“I’m asking around where’s Marcus. All the kids were like he’s coming. They all knew he was coming. Right after practice I checked my phone and I’m like wow Marcus didn’t text. That’s not like him. And you wake up in the morning and that’s your worst nightmare. You wake up to horror,” Diamond said.

Marcus and his grandfather William O’Leary were killed in a car crash on the way to practice.

“This is something that definitely could’ve been avoided,” said Interim Winchester Police Chief Kevin Kinahan.

Winchester police believe a car driving in the opposite direction and drove over a double yellow line into the wrong lane before hitting the car O’Leary and Marcus were in.

Two people in the other car were injured.

“There was a box truck and he was trying to pass the box truck for some reason,” Kinahan said.

A grandfather and grandson were killed.

A cross with their names on it lies where the crash happened.

People have added to the memorial with hockey sticks and flowers.

“It’s a tragedy that what happened and shouldn’t have happened. He was doing what he loved on his way to practice. Doing nothing wrong,” said Diamond.

The hockey community in Litchfield County is rallying around Marcus’ family and team.

Marcus was on the Housatonic team for two years while attending Oliver Wolcott Technical High School.

Many, like coach Diamond, have left a hockey stick on their porch to honor Marcus.

“The kids are all broken hearted,” Diamond said.

“An unthinkable tragedy to lose a child,” said Kinahan.

The team’s next game is Saturday.

The players decided they wanted to play for Marcus. Eyewitness News is told his parents are okay with them playing.

One of Marcus’ teammates will be wearing Marcus’ number 20 jersey during the game.

After the game, Marcus’ number will be retired forever.

