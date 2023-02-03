Contests
Stonington couple makes cat homes ahead of Arctic blast

A picture of a cat near a window
A picture of a cat near a window(The White House)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
STONINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Stonington couple is doing their part to make sure our furry friends have a place to stay warm during this cold snap.

Philip Clark and his wife Penny have been married for 55 years.  Philip has been retired for the last 15.

But now, he has a new “job.”

“I can’t imagine a cat being outside with no food, no shelter and open for predators to come,” Philip said.

The couple makes a variety of homes for animals to live in, whether it be stray or outdoor animals.

Most recently, the couple has been focusing on cat homes ahead of this weekend’s arctic blast.

“There’s a big demand, a lot of cats just get left along the side of the road,” Philip said.

It costs the couple about $20 to make a cat home and takes them about a day or two. For them, it’s not about the time or the money.

“(It’s about) giving something back to the town,” Philip said.

The homes are sold on Facebook mostly. But when the temperatures drops, so does the price.

“We gave away two yesterday,” Philip said.

The Clarks believe critters big and small deserve a place to call home.

“We’re saving the lives of the cats,” Philip said.

To get a cat house, email Philip at pepclark@comcast.net.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

