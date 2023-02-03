Teen charged after threat found at North Haven High School

NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old is facing charges after a threat was found written in a North Haven High School bathroom Thursday.

The threat was found written on a bathroom stall, police said.

An additional police presence was at the school Thursday and again on Friday morning out of an abundance of caution, authorities said.

“Detectives continued to work on this incident, and during the course of the investigation, a suspect was identified,” said North Haven police.

A 14-year-old girl was arrested Thursday in connection with the threat.

Police said the teen is charged with threatening first-degree, breach of peace second-degree, and criminal mischief third-degree.

There is no threat to the school community, police said.

“This incident illustrates the importance and value in our SRO program, as well as our partnership with the Board of Education and school staff,” North Haven police said. “By launching an immediate investigation and working with our SRO’s and school partners, we were able to come to a swift resolution. We thank the BOE and high school staff for their cooperation and support. The safety of school staff, visitors, and our students, will always be a top priority.”

