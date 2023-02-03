Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A man who resisted being taken into custody for illegally carrying a gun and drugs needed medical treatment as part of his arrest, according to Waterbury police.

James Thomas, a 37-year-old convicted felon, was charged with second-degree breach of peace, interfering with police, criminal possession of a pistol, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal sale/transfer of a pistol, possession of a large capacity magazine, and possession of an ounce or more of heroin.

Police said they received an anonymous complaint about a disturbance near West Main and Leavonworth streets in the city around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. The complaint said a man was openly carrying a loaded firearm.

Officers who responded said they recognized the man as a suspect involved in two recent shots fired incidents in the city. The suspect was later identified Thomas.

Officers approached Thomas to further investigate the weapons complaint and they said he immediately became uncooperative and physically combative.

They said he refused verbal commands to show his hands and resisted officers’ efforts to take him into custody. Thomas was continually trying to place his hands in his waistband area while he resisted the officers, police said.

Once Thomas was taken into police custody and searched, officers located a loaded Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol tucked inside his waistband area with a high capacity magazine that contained 11 rounds of ammunition. He also had an additional high capacity magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition.

The suspect was also in possession of 1,458 bags of heroin along with 140 grams of raw heroin, police said.

Thomas was provided medical treatment on scene for injuries and was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

One of the involved officers in the incident was also hurt while taking Thomas into custody, police said. He has since been treated and released from Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Thomas did not possess a valid State of Connecticut pistol permit and had a previous conviction for third-degree assault, which is considered to be a disqualifying offense to own and carry firearms.

No bond was set.

“We are grateful that someone stepped up and alerted the [Waterbury Police Department] of this dangerous threat to our community, which enabled officers to quickly respond and remove another illegally possessed loaded firearm and high capacity magazines off our streets,” said Chief Fernando Spagnolo, Waterbury police. “This incident is another great example of our community working together with the police to keep everyone safe.”

