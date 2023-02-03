Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

West Hartford police search for man who approached girl getting off school bus

West Hartford Police Cruiser.
West Hartford Police Cruiser.(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford police are searching for a man who told a girl to get in his car after she got off the school bus Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said it happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kirkwood Road and Bainton Road.

The man, who police described as an older male with gray hair, rolled down his window and told the girl to “get in.”

He was driving a blue sedan, said police.

The girl then ran to a nearby home where the homeowner called her parents and police, authorities said.

Police said the girl was not harmed.

“As part of the investigation, the area was canvassed for video surveillance cameras that may have captured portions of the incident,” police said.

Anyone with video footage of the incident is asked to notify West Hartford police.

Officials said the neighborhood will have an increased police presence during school pick up and drop off times.

West Hartford police are working with West Hartford Public Schools in the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Neighbors say there were explosions, the manhole flew off and fire started rising from...
Underground explosion closes part of Laurel St. in Hartford
Rein's Deli in Vernon.
Rein’s Deli to close a week for renovations
The incident started when two men in black ski masks entered the store with the intention of...
Robbery suspect shot, killed by clothing store clerk in East Hartford
Waterbury Police Generic
WATCH LIVE: Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest