‘Woke Breakfast & Coffee’ in Coventry recovers from name controversy

COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - There’s nothing sleepy about “Woke Breakfast and Coffee” in Coventry.

Cars are constantly pulling into the lot with hungry patrons eager to see what all the fuss is about.

Bob French from Coventry said, “the reviews are great.”

However, the restaurant caught flack online from those who found the name controversial.

The term “Woke” has taken on a different definition in recent years meaning alert to racial discrimination and social injustice.

Conservatives have used “woke” as a way to mock liberal policies.

Political tension, hot enough to fry an egg, is nothing new to a born-and-raised American which the owner of Woke, Carmen Quiroga, is not.

The owner of Woke Carmen Quiroga said, “I’m from Mexico City.”

“We don’t have cable, and we don’t have time to see the news. It’s all about work,” Quiroga said.

After emigrating from Mexico, Quiroga ran a restaurant in Granby.

Quiroga decided that she wanted to make a name for herself by opening a restaurant that features the most important meal of the day.

“I just tried to do something that everybody does in the morning, drink a coffee and wake up,” Quiroga said. “I saw ‘Woke’ and my son said ‘Oh we can use the O to make a fried egg, so it’ll be a nice logo.’”

She says she didn’t know the word woke much like a pancake had a flip side.

Quiroga said, “I don’t see any problems, and I know nothing about the other things happening with the controversy.”

Channel 3 crews have spoken to people who say they’ve heard the controversy surrounding the name.

However, they but say it hasn’t stopped them from giving the restaurant a try.

Rylee Netto from Mansfield stated, “it’s just a breakfast place.”

In America, the dollar is mightier than the keyboard.

“I’m open-minded, and I’ll support a business,” French said. “I’ll give them two or three tries, and if I don’t like it I won’t go back.”

Eventually, controversy gets tired especially when the customers keep coming.

Quiroga said, “the tables are full all day long.”

