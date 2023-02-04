13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut.

The Red Cross is helping:

One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain.

One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield.

One family, one adult after a fire today on Holbrook Avenue, Willimantic.

One family, one adult after a fire today on W. Main Street, Hebron

One family, one adult after a fire today on Fitch Hill Rd, Uncasville.

The Red Cross provided these families with assistance to meet their immediate needs.

They also provided a ‘recovery envelope’ with information to help families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more.

Families received ‘comfort kits’ containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies and other items they may need after being displaced.

Caseworkers will connect with these families in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan, according to the Red Cross.

