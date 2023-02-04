13 people displaced after 5 separate house fires across CT
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The Red Cross is helping 13 people after 5 different fires across Connecticut.
The Red Cross is helping:
One family, two adults, three children after a fire yesterday on Pleasant Street, New Britain.
One family, four adults, one child after a fire today on Jackson Road, Bloomfield.
One family, one adult after a fire today on Holbrook Avenue, Willimantic.
One family, one adult after a fire today on W. Main Street, Hebron
One family, one adult after a fire today on Fitch Hill Rd, Uncasville.
The Red Cross provided these families with assistance to meet their immediate needs.
They also provided a ‘recovery envelope’ with information to help families recovering from a fire, including tips on cleanup; notification of important contacts; dealing with damaged items and more.
Families received ‘comfort kits’ containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies and other items they may need after being displaced.
Caseworkers will connect with these families in the coming days to work on a longer-term recovery plan, according to the Red Cross.
