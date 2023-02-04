Economist discusses CT’s job picture as U.S. unemployment is at its lowest since 1969

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - According to the latest jobs report, more than 500,000 jobs were created in January.

Unemployment is also at its lowest since 1969.

Restaurants were the hardest hit during the pandemic.

Although they are in better shape now, the cost of food is hurting them.

Patty Cakes Bakery uses lots of eggs and milk in their pastries and breads and raising prices could keep some customers away.

“It’s ridiculous, you buy a few items it’s like 50 bucks. Gas prices are ridiculous, trying to get places, necessities are a problem,” said Richard Dickinson, Niantic.

However, the overall job picture is a bit brighter.

When asked how he would rate Connecticut’s economy on a scale of 1 to 10, Patrick Flaherty, an economist with the department of labor, gave CT an 8.5.

“I would say 8.5. I think we are doing well. We had a very good year in 2022,” said Flaherty.

He also said CT would be a 10 if it wasn’t for those who left the workforce during the pandemic and didn’t return.

Connecticut has 100,000 available jobs but added 87,000 over the past two years. Jobs in demand include more nurses, manufacturing, and truck drivers.

“My colleagues and I understand the hardship high inflation is causing and we are strongly committed to bringing inflation back to our 2% goal,” said Jerome Powell, Chairman Federal Reserve.

Inflation continues to be an issue. While gas prices have come down, the cost of food is rising.

“So far in January, which is a month where we see an uptick in unemployment benefits, we have fewer than 29,000 people on average per week claiming unemployment benefits, That the lowest January we have ever seen,” said Flaherty.

Connecticut’s unemployment rate is 4.2%, higher than the national of 3.6%, but still on the low side.

Latest jobs report for CT

