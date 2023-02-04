Family’s home destroyed in fire, firefighters work in frigid cold for 11 hours

OXFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Quaker Farms Fire Company in Oxford says they spent 11 hours fighting a massive fire that destroyed a home on Jensen Farm Road.

Firefighters responded at around 7:42 p.m. to discover the home was fully engulfed and extended to the roof.

High winds contributed to pushing the fire across the house, according to the fire department.

The weather caused other issues with their water supply and equipment, with hose lines and apparatus freezing up in the extremely low temperatures.

Multiple fire companies responded for assistance including the Great Hill Hose Company, which was used as a water fill site for tanker trucks to bring additional water to the scene.

Quaker Farms Fire Company also thanked Seymour, Beacon Falls, Bethany, Southbury, Middlebury, and Monroe for their assistance.

The family was not home at the time and there were no injuries.

Quaker Farm Road was closed between Carriage Drive & the High School while firefighters responded.

