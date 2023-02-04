A fire started in an attic of a home in Tolland

TOLLAND, CT. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Tolland Fire department responded to a call of a fire in an attic.

Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the incident quickly progressed to a third alarm fire.

Foley mentioned that the family was able to get out in time.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

