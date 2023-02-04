Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

A fire started in an attic of a home in Tolland

(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLLAND, CT. (WFSB) - Earlier this morning, Tolland Fire department responded to a call of a fire in an attic.

Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said the incident quickly progressed to a third alarm fire.

Foley mentioned that the family was able to get out in time.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Refresh this page and follow Channel 3 for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Neighbors say there were explosions, the manhole flew off and fire started rising from...
Underground explosion closes part of Laurel St. in Hartford
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday Feb. 4
Technical Discussion: Our Bitter Blast Of Brutal Cold & Wind Continues...
The co-owner of T'J's burritos attended high school with Tricia Ofsuryk.
T’J’s Burritos is helping out the family of a deadly crash victim
Experts warn of Valentine's Day scams
Valentine Day scams to look out for as the big day arrives