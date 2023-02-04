Homicide on Route 7 northbound in Norwalk
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - Troopers in Bridgeport responded to reports of what appeared to be a one car motor vehicle accident.
Police say that the incident occurred early morning at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 4. on Route 7 northbound near Exit 2.
When they arrived on scene, the individual at the driver’s seat was pronounced dead.
Police identified the individual as 36-year old John Gavilanes from Norwalk.
After investigating the scene further, police determined this was a homicide.
They confirmed that this incident does not pose any ongoing threat towards the public.
This is an active investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the police at (203) 696-2563.
