Homicide on Route 7 northbound in Norwalk

NORWALK, CT. (WFSB) - Troopers in Bridgeport responded to reports of what appeared to be a one car motor vehicle accident.

Police say that the incident occurred early morning at approximately 3:19 a.m. on Saturday Feb. 4. on Route 7 northbound near Exit 2.

When they arrived on scene, the individual at the driver’s seat was pronounced dead.

Police identified the individual as 36-year old John Gavilanes from Norwalk.

After investigating the scene further, police determined this was a homicide.

They confirmed that this incident does not pose any ongoing threat towards the public.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the police at (203) 696-2563.

