How to keep your home warm during the frigid cold

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - It may not be fun, having to get up, go in the cold and check on your home heating unit, but doing that to make sure it’s in good shape and hasn’t frosted over is something that could save you a service call.

“We have about 7 or 8 guys on standby ready to take care of the heat,” said Chris Piroli, Business Manager, Viglione Heating and Cooling.

Chris Piroli runs business operations for Viglione Heating and Cooling, a family business out of East Haven.

He says the later and colder it gets the more calls hit their phone lines about heating units going out.

“We see during cold temps like this and high winds, the wind comes through the exhaust and trips the unit off a safety switch,” said Chris.

Piroli says, with the dangerously cold temperatures and whipping winds in the forecast, it doesn’t take much.

He says they typically recommend turning your heat up about 3 degrees for safe use, but don’t leave it running continuously throughout the day and overnight.

“Takes a lot of wear on them. Units running non-stop for many hours,” Chris explained.

Then your home could go from a comfortable 70 degrees to a sudden 50 after the unit breaks and you’re waiting for Viglione to come fix it.

There are some tips to make sure both your family and your heater can make it through this cold weather snap.

“Keep that thermostat a little higher, check the filters, make sure the air filters are clean outside your venting. They condensate outside, make sure there’s no freeze ups out there and keep them up,” said Chris.

If you do all of those things, call the pros and the heater still won’t work, that means it may be time for a new unit.

