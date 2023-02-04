Something’s Cooking: Miel Coffee

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Britain coffee shop owner creates masterpieces in a mug!

Rise and grind at Miel Coffee, a café unlike any other in Connecticut.

Owner Humberto Ontiveros just celebrated one year in business inside the assembly room, a swanky dining hall on Main Street in downtown New Britain.

“We do have a vision to make New Britain amazing, the way it used to be, or even better,” said Humberto.

Humberto executes his vision one cup at a time.

Miel takes it’s name from the Spanish word for honey. That is the only kind of sweetener Humberto uses because he’s passionate about it’s health benefits!

“My commitment is to build a brand that makes you feel good,” Humberto explained.

But don’t get it twisted, Miel’s drinks also taste good every single time because of his passion and consistency.

Humberto says Miel is one of maybe 3 coffee shops in the entire country to measure out every ingredient that goes into each cup of coffee, tea, or espresso.

This precision has made Miel a mecca for coffee aficionados.

“The coffee is second to none, it’s so unique,” said John Letourneau of Rocky Hill. “The conversation is good, the vibe is good here.”

John Letourneau drives from his home in Rocky Hill to Miel regularly, but Humberto says he’s had pilgrims travel all the way from New York City and Boston thanks to the power of social media!

There are so many great options starting at just $2, including the top selling “Deluxe.” The Deluxe is a hot or iced latte sweetened with honey based vanilla and caramel.

Miel has great food too! Their avocado toast is made fresh and topped with all kinds of eggs-cellent goodies.

Humberto has big plans for the future but he’s proud to create something special for the hardware city.

“It really is awesome to see people walk and be like, ‘wow, I can’t believe this is New Britain.

