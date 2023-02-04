Temperatures dropped dangerously low so make sure to check heating units

EAST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Many of us had our heating units on full blast last night.

But that means they could be overworked – or even stop working because of the bone chilling temperatures.

Temperatures have dropped significantly, but it’s important to check on the outdoor heating unit.

Checking on the unit could prevent a service call and possibly a few hours in the cold.

Chris Piroli runs business operations for Viglione Heating and Cooling, a family business out of East Haven.

“We have about 7 or 8 guys on standby ready to take care of the heat,” Piroli said.

Piroli said the later and colder it gets, the more calls hit their phone lines about heating units going out.

“We see during cold temps like this and high winds, the wind comes through the exhaust and trips the unit off a safety switch,” Piroli said.

Piroli said that with the dangerously cold temperatures and whipping winds in the forecast it doesn’t take much.

They typically recommend turning your heat up about 3 degrees for safe use but don’t leave it running continuously throughout the day and overnight.

“It takes a lot of wear on them by running non-stop for many hours,” Piroli said.

Your home could go from a comfortable 70 degrees to a sudden 50 after the unit breaks then waiting for Viglione to come fix it.

However, Piroli said there are some tips to make sure both your family and your heater can make it through this cold weather snap.

“Keep that thermostat a little higher, check the filters, and make sure the air filters are clean outside your venting,” Piroli said.

