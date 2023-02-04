T’J’s Burritos is helping out the family of a deadly crash victim

EAST GRANBY, CT. (WFSB) - It’s been a little more than a month since a woman from Granby was killed in a wrong way crash.

Tricia Ofsuryk, 45, was in Southwick, MA when she was involved in a crash on New Year’s Eve.

She was well known in the Windsor and Granby communities as well as a wife and a mother of two.

Now, T’J’s Burritos in East Granby is holding a fundraiser to help her family out after the tragedy.

According to the restaurant, 10 percent of all sales yesterday and today will go to her husband.

The co-owner of T’J’s Burritos, Tricia Martin, attended high school with Ofsuryk.

Martin Felt that she needed to help in some way after hearing that Ofsuryk was hit on New Year’s Eve.

“She was popular, very bubbly, and a genuinely good person with a lot of friends and family,” Martin said. “We’ve always wanted to be able to give back to the community. We’re so blessed with everybody that comes to support us every day.”

T’J’s is open right now, but if you can’t make it today, there is a donation box inside that people can contribute to at any time.

