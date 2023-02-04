Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

T’J’s Burritos is helping out the family of a deadly crash victim

Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday Feb. 4
By Dylan Fearon
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST GRANBY, CT. (WFSB) - It’s been a little more than a month since a woman from Granby was killed in a wrong way crash.

Tricia Ofsuryk, 45, was in Southwick, MA when she was involved in a crash on New Year’s Eve.

She was well known in the Windsor and Granby communities as well as a wife and a mother of two.

Now, T’J’s Burritos in East Granby is holding a fundraiser to help her family out after the tragedy.

According to the restaurant, 10 percent of all sales yesterday and today will go to her husband.

The co-owner of T’J’s Burritos, Tricia Martin, attended high school with Ofsuryk.

Martin Felt that she needed to help in some way after hearing that Ofsuryk was hit on New Year’s Eve.

“She was popular, very bubbly, and a genuinely good person with a lot of friends and family,” Martin said. “We’ve always wanted to be able to give back to the community. We’re so blessed with everybody that comes to support us every day.”

T’J’s is open right now, but if you can’t make it today, there is a donation box inside that people can contribute to at any time.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Neighbors say there were explosions, the manhole flew off and fire started rising from...
Underground explosion closes part of Laurel St. in Hartford
Meteorologist Lorin Richardson updates the weather for Saturday Feb. 4
Technical Discussion: Our *ALERT* & Bitter Blast Of Dangerous Cold & Wind Continues...
Experts warn of Valentine's Day scams
Valentine Day scams to look out for as the big day arrives
Chris Piroli, Business Manager of Viglione Heating and Cooling, explains the importance of...
Temperatures dropped dangerously low so make sure to check heating units