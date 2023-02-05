Ceremony held for 13th anniversary of Kleen Energy explosion

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Sunday marks the 13th anniversary of the Kleen Energy gas explosion in Middletown.

Six people died and dozens were injured in the explosion.

The explosion happened unexpectedly during the construction process at one of the buildings at the Middletown plant.

Authorities say crews were cleaning pipes using natural gas at a high pressure in a technique known as “gas blow”.

That is what sparked the explosion.

The chemical safety hazardous inspections board deemed the process unsafe and revised the code to prohibit the process.

A ceremony to remember the lives lost during that explosion will start at 11:00 at the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown.

