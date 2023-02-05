Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

I-91 South in Hartford closed due to multicar crash

A traffic alert has been issued.
A traffic alert has been issued.(WFSB)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - I-91 Southbound in the area of exit 32 is closed due to a multicar motor vehicle accident.

At around 5:24pm, state police responded to 91 South in the area of exit 32a for reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Injuries have been reported but the extent of them is unknown at this time.

The Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad unit has been requested, according to state police.

The highway is closed at 91 South at exit 33 and the on ramp for Jennings Rd.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Frito-Lay logo
Cleaning crew at Frito-Lay Distribution Center robbed at gunpoint
FORECAST: Above Average Temperatures Through Next Weekend And Rain Returns Thursday!
Technical Discussion: Above Average Temperatures Through Next Weekend And Rain Returns Thursday!
Water main break
Water main break in Bristol affects numerous streets
On arrival, firefighters discovered the residence to be fully involved and fire having already...
Oxford family’s home destroyed in fire, firefighters work in frigid cold for 11 hours