I-91 South in Hartford closed due to multicar crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - I-91 Southbound in the area of exit 32 is closed due to a multicar motor vehicle accident.

At around 5:24pm, state police responded to 91 South in the area of exit 32a for reports of a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Injuries have been reported but the extent of them is unknown at this time.

The Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad unit has been requested, according to state police.

The highway is closed at 91 South at exit 33 and the on ramp for Jennings Rd.

