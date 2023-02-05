Contests
New Haven Police: Man shot in ankle while waiting at bus stop

The victim, a 33-year-old New Haven resident, told investigators that he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots.(New Haven Police)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 10:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was shot in the ankle while he was waiting for the bus in New Haven.

Police say they received a 911 call at 4:43 p.m. telling dispatchers that a man had been shot and was lying on a trampoline.

The victim, a 33-year-old New Haven resident, told investigators that he was at the bus stop on Dixwell Avenue and Henry Street when he heard gunshots.

When he realized he had been shot, he ran into a backyard and onto a trampoline.

He heard several other shots as he ran.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477)

